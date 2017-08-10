MPW
An Evening With Oprah - Melbourne
The health-conscious dishes include a three-cheese pasta with added butternut squash. Photograph by Scott Barbour — Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Oprah Winfrey Is Coming to Your Local Supermarket This Fall

Madeline Farber
8:16 AM ET

Starting this fall, you'll be able to find Oprah Winfrey in aisles at your local supermarket.

In a partnership with Kraft, Winfrey is revealing a line of health-conscious refrigerated food, called O, That's Good! By the end of September, grocery store-goers will be able to purchase four different soups and sides, the first products to come out of the new venture, according to CNN.

For starters, grocery shoppers can buy The Original Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Mashed Potatoes sides, which both have added cauliflower, according to People. The Three Cheese Pasta is made with added butternut squash, and white beans are added to the Creamy Parmesan Pasta. Broccoli Cheddar Soup is also added with butternut squash, and the Creamy Tomato Basil Soup is added with celery and carrots. Lastly, the Baked Potato Soup and Creamy Butternut Squash Soup are made with added cauliflower and pureed sweet potatoes and carrots, respectively.

The soups will retail for $4.99, and the sides will sell for $4.49, according to CNN.

"I love healthy foods and eating from my garden," Winfrey said in a statement. She said she wanted to make "nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone."

The partnership with Kraft comes after Winfrey helped give Weight Watchers a membership boost. Two years ago, Winfrey took a $43 million stake in the company. She helped increase memberships when she talked about eating bread every day while still losing weight on the program. After that, her stake grew to $294 million, according to CNN.

Follow FORTUNE