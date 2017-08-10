Nvidia Shares Take a Hit on Latest Earnings

Nvidia reported a 56% jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its chips used in data centers and gaming devices such as Nintendo's Switch.

The company's net income more-than-doubled to $583 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $261 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company's revenue rose for the fifteenth consecutive quarter to $2.23 billion from $1.43 billion.

Nvidia, which has been diversifying into newer technologies including self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, originally came into prominence in the gaming industry for designing graphics processing chips, that are also used for cryptocurrency mining.

Nvidia's shares fell 7% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $ 154.00.