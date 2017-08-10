Heart Disease Is the Number One Killer of Americans. A New Genetic Test Can Help Determine Your Risk

Genetic testing firm Color Genomics has been focused on cancer , the number two cause of death in America. But the upstart is now spreading its reach to the leading killer in the U.S.—heart disease.

Color announced Thursday that it's introducing a Hereditary High Cholesterol Test that can detect a genetic mutation indicating Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), a genetic disorder which leaves carriers with high cholesterol that often leads to early heart disease. The test must be administered by a doctor and costs $249 for new customers.

FH can be a fairly common condition depending on whether or not you have inherited the mutation from one or both parents. The one-parent variety afflicts one in 250 people worldwide—in the U.S., an estimated 1.3 million people have FH, according to the FH Foundation .

Yet only 10% are diagnosed. That can have dire consequences as the disease, barring treatment, increases men's risk of having a heart attack by age by 50 by 50% (and increases women's risk for having one by age 60 by 30%). Color hopes that its test can help raise people's awareness about their FH status.

Color has raised at least $60 million in funding since its inception, including $45 million in a Series B round last fall.