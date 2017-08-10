Travel
Eclipse

South Carolina Warns of Possible ‘Lizardmen’ During Solar Eclipse

Chris Morris
10:31 AM ET

The upcoming solar eclipse has already brought some wonderful things to South Carolina, including a huge boost in tourist spending and the promise of a chocolate-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut. But there are potential dangers lurking as well—like Lizardmen.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, in a Tweet, has issued a tongue-in-cheek advisory on possible paranormal activity during the Aug 21 event, noting that "SCEMD does not know if Lizardmen become more active during a solar eclipse, but we advise that residents of Lee and Sumter counties should remain ever vigilant."

In a warning it might regret if some of those day drinking/eclipse viewing parties get out of hand, it reminds people, "As always, if you see something, say something."

Lizardmen are actually a thing in South Carolina. Well, not actually a thing (probably), but they're the stuff of local legend. It's basically the state's version of Bigfoot, only with less hair and more scales. The last reported sighting was in 2015.

Oh, and if you happen to be in South Carolina for the eclipse and run across Bigfoot instead of a Lizard Man, police in Greenville County say they'd greatly appreciate it if you didn't shoot him.

It might anger the Lizardmen.

