This Porn Site Wants to Sponsor NYC Subways

A company whose business is all about pleasure says it wants to help with New York City's train pain.

Porn streaming site RedTube has offered to take Gov. Andrew Cuomo up on his idea to sell naming rights to subway stations. The governor, who really should have seen this sort of thing coming, first floated the idea of letting private sponsorships of stations late last month.

"We here at RedTube are eager to lend a hand and give back to our loyal New York fans," said RedTube vice president Alex Taylor in a letter. “Should we make it through the application process, we were thinking we could literally adorn the station we sponsor as well as a number of trains in RedTube branding so people can actually ride a red tube."

Owned by porn giant MindGeek, RedTube is a YouTube-like service that focuses on pornographic videos. It boasts 20 million daily users.

Sponsoring a station isn't going to be cheap if RedTube does, somehow, get approved, though. Required donations range up to $600,000.

But RedTube likely doesn't care too much if its application even gets a second glance. Porn companies rarely miss a chance to ride the waves of pop culture or free (or cheap) publicity. Although, that's not to say they're not willing to spread their name when they can.

Earlier this year, RedTube paid to have its logo placed on the shirts of a Massachusetts amateur soccer club . And three years ago, sister site YouPorn (another MindGeek holding) became the title sponsor of a Madrid, Spain-based esports team - now called Team YP .