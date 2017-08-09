Travel
Search
natural gasThe Coming Solar Eclipse Is a Big Moment for Natural Gas
Morning Commuters Observe Solar Eclipse
michael brownThree Years After Michael Brown’s Death Ferguson Has New Leadership, Contentious Debates And Hope
Arrest at Ferguson Market
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FinanceHow to Tell If Your Financial Adviser Is Charging You Too Much
Male stock broker using telephone at desk, rear view
US-TRANSPORT-NYC-SUBWAY
Morning commuters ride the subway in New York on May 11, 2016.  Jewel Samad — AFP/Getty Images
Porn

This Porn Site Wants to Sponsor NYC Subways

Chris Morris
12:09 PM ET

A company whose business is all about pleasure says it wants to help with New York City's train pain.

Porn streaming site RedTube has offered to take Gov. Andrew Cuomo up on his idea to sell naming rights to subway stations. The governor, who really should have seen this sort of thing coming, first floated the idea of letting private sponsorships of stations late last month.

"We here at RedTube are eager to lend a hand and give back to our loyal New York fans," said RedTube vice president Alex Taylor in a letter. “Should we make it through the application process, we were thinking we could literally adorn the station we sponsor as well as a number of trains in RedTube branding so people can actually ride a red tube."

Owned by porn giant MindGeek, RedTube is a YouTube-like service that focuses on pornographic videos. It boasts 20 million daily users.

Sponsoring a station isn't going to be cheap if RedTube does, somehow, get approved, though. Required donations range up to $600,000.

But RedTube likely doesn't care too much if its application even gets a second glance. Porn companies rarely miss a chance to ride the waves of pop culture or free (or cheap) publicity. Although, that's not to say they're not willing to spread their name when they can.

Earlier this year, RedTube paid to have its logo placed on the shirts of a Massachusetts amateur soccer club. And three years ago, sister site YouPorn (another MindGeek holding) became the title sponsor of a Madrid, Spain-based esports team - now called Team YP.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE