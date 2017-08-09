Finance
Search
Washington D.C.FBI Agents Served Search Warrant at Paul Manafort’s Home
Republican National Convention
TrumpWho Does Donald Trump Follow on Twitter?
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Amazon Joins Google, Goldman Sachs, and Twitter in This Cloud Foundation
470621983
NYSE
A man speaks on a mobile device outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, June 19, 2016. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Michael Nagle Bloomberg
Finance

Why More MBA Grads Than Ever Don’t Want Wall Street Jobs

Bloomberg
10:25 AM ET

Wall Street?

A new survey shows that jobs outside of Wall Street are becoming increasingly enticing to recent MBA graduates. According to data from Training the Street, bulge bracket banks were a top employment choice for just 19 percent of respondents. Not only is that a drop of 7 percent from last year, it’s also the lowest level in the eight-year history of the survey.

“Banks are still a dominant hiring force for MBAs and continue to attract top talent, but working for larger, established companies off of Wall Street is becoming more attractive to MBAs as they offer a different type of lifestyle,” Scott Rostan, founder and CEO of Training The Street, a company that offers technical training to financial firms and business schools, said in a statement.

The survey, conducted in June, included more than 200 recent graduates.

Other employment options hit record levels of preference this year. Top choices included consulting firms at 20 percent, corporate development at a Fortune 2000 company at 13 percent and boutique banks at 12 percent.

One sector that lagged behind was startups, as people become increasingly worried about valuations and stability at a number of firms as they either delay going public or struggle in the public market, such as Snap Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Startups were the top choice for a mere 5 percent of MBAs.

“MBAs want to make sure the job they accept is going to be a good, long term fit,” Rostan said. “This also correlates with the finding that more are looking for that first job outside of Wall Street, a place known for sudden job moves, especially during the early stages of one’s career.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE