Tech
Search
Electric CarsThe Billionaire Who Struck Gold on Cobalt Investments Is Now Turning to Electric Cars
Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings
Most Powerful WomenTeamsters Hurled Sexist, Anti-Muslim Slurs at Padma Lakshmi’s ‘Top Chef’ Staff
Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Luxury Real EstateFor Sale: The Clampett Mansion from ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’
Coldwell Banker Chartwell Estate
Uber

Uber’s Car Leasing Business Is Bleeding $9,000 Per Car on Average

Reuters
12:17 PM ET

Ride-hailing company Uber is evaluating options for its capital-intensive U.S. car-leasing business, including a sale of the unit, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Xchange Leasing business, which has about 40,000 vehicles and 14 showrooms in the United States, has attracted interest from some buyers who are considering buying it outright, according to the source.

Other options include a partnership or winding down the unit by reducing its presence in a number of cities that may lead to lay offs, the person said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that as many as 500 jobs could be affected by the program, representing about 3% of Uber's 15,000-employee staff.

Related: Uber Co-Founder Scotches Rumor of Kalanick Return

The plan comes after Uber executives were informed that losses were $9,000 per car on average, steeply above the previous estimates of around $500 per car, according to the report.

Earlier this month, the Journal reported that Uber's Singapore unit knowingly rented its drivers defective cars that were at risk of catching fire.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE