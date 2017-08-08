Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's " major briefing " on opioid drug use in the U.S., a report from the National Center for Health Statistics , an agency of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, shows that the rate of estimated drug overdose deaths increased in the third quarter of 2016 and outpaced the rate of drug-related deaths over the same period in 2015.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported in January that drug overdoses claimed the lives of 52,404 Americans last year and More than 60% of those deaths were related to opioid drugs.

In an interim report last week, the Trump-appointed Commission on Combating Drug Addition and the Opioid Crisis — which is headed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — recommended that the president declare a national public health emergency .

"We have a 9/11-scale loss every three weeks," Christie said, pointing to the fact that 142 Americans die each day from drug overdoses.

As the executive branch decides how to address the opioid epidemic, communities hit hardest by the prescription drug crisis are beginning to target the pharmaceutical companies responsible for selling the addictive drugs. Ohio is suing five drug manufacturers and McKesson faces a lawsuit in West Virginia (though the company’s CEO is still taking home a hefty bonus ).

The effects of the crisis reach many other communities as well: 37% of Americans know someone addicted to prescription opioids or painkillers and nearly one in four people know someone who has overdosed on these drugs, according to a Fortune survey . The survey showed that respondents still blame users ahead of doctors or pharmaceutical companies.