Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: August 8, 2017
Martin ShkreliWhy Martin Shkreli Won’t Be the Last Pharma Bro
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Ralph LaurenWhy Ralph Lauren’s Plan to Ditch Discounts Is Paying Off
Polo Ralph Lauren Earnings Drop 36 Percent On Rising Cotton, Production Costs
Data

CDC Reports Record High Rate Of Drug-Related Deaths In 2016 Amid Opioid Epidemic

Grace Donnelly
1:59 PM ET

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's "major briefing" on opioid drug use in the U.S., a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, an agency of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, shows that the rate of estimated drug overdose deaths increased in the third quarter of 2016 and outpaced the rate of drug-related deaths over the same period in 2015.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported in January that drug overdoses claimed the lives of 52,404 Americans last year and More than 60% of those deaths were related to opioid drugs.

In an interim report last week, the Trump-appointed Commission on Combating Drug Addition and the Opioid Crisis — which is headed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — recommended that the president declare a national public health emergency.

"We have a 9/11-scale loss every three weeks," Christie said, pointing to the fact that 142 Americans die each day from drug overdoses.

As the executive branch decides how to address the opioid epidemic, communities hit hardest by the prescription drug crisis are beginning to target the pharmaceutical companies responsible for selling the addictive drugs. Ohio is suing five drug manufacturers and McKesson faces a lawsuit in West Virginia (though the company’s CEO is still taking home a hefty bonus).

The effects of the crisis reach many other communities as well: 37% of Americans know someone addicted to prescription opioids or painkillers and nearly one in four people know someone who has overdosed on these drugs, according to a Fortune survey. The survey showed that respondents still blame users ahead of doctors or pharmaceutical companies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE