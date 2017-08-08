For Sale: The Clampett Mansion from ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’

Jed Clampett may have made his first fortune in oil, but he's about to find that real estate is where the real money's at.

The house that was featured as the setting for The Beverly Hillbillies is up for sale— and it's boasting the most expensive real estate price tag in the country: $350 million.

That will take a lot of black gold (or, if you prefer, Texas tea) to afford, but you'll get plenty for the money. The 10.3-acre estate, with a 25,000-square-foot main house and a 5,700-square-foot guesthouse, actually belonged to A. Jerrold “Jerry” Perenchio, the media tycoon who sold Univision in 2007 and had a hand in the production of 1970s sitcom hits including The Jeffersons and One Day at a Time .

Perenchio passed away in May of this year.

The estate, known as Chartwell, was built in the 1930s as a gift for a property developer's wife. She hated it, though, and never moved in, leaving it empty until it was sold in the 1940s. Perenchio added to the property, buying up five nearby land parcels, including Ronald and Nancy Reagan's longtime home.

The estate also comes with pristine gardens, a lighted tennis court and an undergound parking garage for 40 cars. And, of course, a swimming pool—a 75-foot long one, in fact.