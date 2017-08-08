Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Top List of Best Hospitals in America

Mayo Clinic is one of the best-regarded hospitals in the country. Courtesy of Mayo Clinic

U.S. News & World Report has released its latest list of the best hospitals in America . The 2017-2018 rankings compare some 4,500 medical centers across dozens of specialties.

So who made the top tier? Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the most common household names (as far as hospitals go). The Mayo Clinic (also a regular on Fortune's Best Places to Work list) claimed the number one spot for the second year running while the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital rang in at numbers two and three. (The rankings are based primarily on objective data, such as readmission rates, survival risk, patient volume, safety, quality of nursing, etc., according to U.S. News.)

The publication also went on to name the best-performing providers in specific medical specialties. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston topped the list in oncology (followed by New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Mayo Clinic) while the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and New York-Presbyterian held numbers one through three for cardiology and heart surgery. (You can check out the full list here .)

All of these centers are known for their world-class research and investments in next-generation medical technology (on top of general excellence in care delivery). For instance, the Cleveland Clinic has been experimenting with Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality tech to help train doctors.

