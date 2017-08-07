Leadership
Search
Most Powerful Women5 Things to Know About Lara Trump, the President’s Daughter-In-Law
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 17, 2017
autonomous1 in 2 People Say They Won’t Fly In a Fully Automated Aircraft
Airbus Sagitta unmanned aerial vehicle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: August 7, 2017
White House
America's most expensive house has a new occupant.  Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call—AP
White House

White House Undergoes Renovations During President Trump’s Vacation

Alana Abramson
2:02 PM ET

When President Trump left the White House Friday for a 17-day vacation at his New Jersey Golf Club, it was likely the last time he would see part of the house in its current form.

The West Wing is undergoing an renovations during the President's vacation, upgrading the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, the steps on the South Lawn, the lower lobby, and the Navy Mess kitchen, as well as cosmetic upgrades like carpet changes, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters

The renovations will amount to slightly over $3 million, said Walters; $1.965 million for upgrading the HVAC systems, and $1.17 million for carpet replacements. Refreshing the paintings will amount to $275,000. The renovations for the HVAC systems were awarded in 2014, during the Obama administration, and the carpet replacements and painting refreshes were factored into the FY2017 budget.

"This expenditure is in line, or under, what the past three prior administrations have spent," Walters wrote in an e-mail to Fortune.

All staff in the West Wing have been relocated to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is next door to the White House, for the duration of the renovations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE