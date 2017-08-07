Taylor Swift Expected to Testify Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Taylor Swift is not shaking this one off.

The pop star, who is embroiled in a suit-countersuit with Denver radio DJ David Mueller for an alleged groping incident, is expected to testify in a Colorado federal court. Jury selection for the trial begins Monday.

Mueller sued Swift over the 2013 incident, claiming that Swift's false accusation cost him his job. The singer-songwriter then countersued for assault and battery, alleging that Mueller put his hand under her dress and grabbed her during a meet-and-greet photo shoot. The photo in question has been made public by gossip blog TMZ, despite a judge's ruling that dissemination of the photo would "significantly complicate jury selection."

"It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life," Swift said in a deposition .

The DJ has called the pop star's claims, "nonsense," pointing to the fact that his girlfriend, the star's security team, and photographers were all around. He alleges that the time of the incident, he asked that the police be called. Instead, he and his girlfriend were escorted out of the arena and his boss at the radio station was called, Associated Press reports.

Mueller is seeking $3 million in damages (he earned $150,000 per year at his job at the radio station); Swift is seeking $1 and wants her alleged assaulter to serve "as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” her lawsuit says.