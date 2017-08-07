MPW
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Monday, Aug. 7
Fortune 500Netflix Makes Its First Acquisition Ever With Comic Book Powerhouse Millarworld
Online Streaming Services
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TechnologyRead Google’s Response to An Employee’s Controversial Diversity Memo
Key Speakers At Dmexco Digital Marketing Conference
Most Powerful Women

Taylor Swift Expected to Testify Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Valentina Zarya
9:30 AM ET

Taylor Swift is not shaking this one off.

The pop star, who is embroiled in a suit-countersuit with Denver radio DJ David Mueller for an alleged groping incident, is expected to testify in a Colorado federal court. Jury selection for the trial begins Monday.

Mueller sued Swift over the 2013 incident, claiming that Swift's false accusation cost him his job. The singer-songwriter then countersued for assault and battery, alleging that Mueller put his hand under her dress and grabbed her during a meet-and-greet photo shoot. The photo in question has been made public by gossip blog TMZ, despite a judge's ruling that dissemination of the photo would "significantly complicate jury selection."

"It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life," Swift said in a deposition.

The DJ has called the pop star's claims, "nonsense," pointing to the fact that his girlfriend, the star's security team, and photographers were all around. He alleges that the time of the incident, he asked that the police be called. Instead, he and his girlfriend were escorted out of the arena and his boss at the radio station was called, Associated Press reports.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on powerful women.

Mueller is seeking $3 million in damages (he earned $150,000 per year at his job at the radio station); Swift is seeking $1 and wants her alleged assaulter to serve "as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” her lawsuit says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE