Tech
Search
Future of WorkWhy Your ‘Strong’ Password Isn’t That Strong
Log In On A Secure Website
Video GamesThis Type of Video Game May Actually Harm Your Brain
Rear View Of Woman Playing Game On Computer At Home
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
twilioTwilio Stock Soars on Second Quarter Revenue Surge
Jeff Lawson, Founder, CEO, &amp; Chairman of Twilio rings the opening bell to celebrate his company's IPO at the NYSE
dollars scent of money perfume
Photograph by agcuesta—Getty Images/iStockphoto
LendingClub

Online Lenders Upbeat About Turnaround, But Worries Linger

Reuters
Aug 07, 2017

LendingClub and OnDeck Capital surprised investors on Monday with strong growth forecasts that sent the online lenders' stocks soaring, but analysts said the sector's health was still a concern.

Online lenders soared in popularity after the financial crisis when banks pulled back from traditional lending and borrowers sought other options. But rising delinquencies have made it harder to raise funds for fresh loans, prompting the sector to review its business model, which tends to attract borrowers with low credit quality.

LendingClub, which serves individuals, and OnDeck, which caters to small businesses, are cutting costs and trying to attract borrowers with better credit.

Executives of both companies were upbeat about the progress in their turnaround plans after they reported second-quarter results.

"It's great to be back to growth," LendingClub CEO Scott Sanborn said in an interview. "We are excited about the momentum building in the business and the massive opportunity that lies ahead."

Sanborn took on the CEO role last year after his predecessor, LendingClub founder Renaud Laplanche, was ousted in a scandal over disclosures and potential conflicts of interest.

In a post-earnings interview, OnDeck CEO Noah Breslow called it "a positive quarter."

"We have done a lot of work to restructure the business," he said.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

OnDeck shares closed 18.5% higher at $5, and LendingClub ended up 4.8% $5.46. The stocks rose in after-hours trading but remain far below their initial public offering prices of $20 and $15, respectively.

On conference calls, analysts probed executives about their forecasts, questioning whether online lenders could deliver on promises for loan growth, credit quality and profitability.

While OnDeck's initiatives were bearing fruit, the company remains a "'show me' story for investors," BTIG analyst Mark Palmer wrote in a research note.

Prosper, another online lender, has been looking to raise a new round of funding in exchange for equity at a price that would slash its market value by more than 70%, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The Information first reported last week on Prosper's fundraising effort.

For more about banking, watch:

Earnest is looking to sell itself for $200 million, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, far less than the $300 million it has raised from investors.

The sector has been expected to consolidate for several months, and mergers could be on the horizon, venture capitalists, investment bankers and analysts said in recent weeks. In theory, companies can improve profits by merging because they would need to spend less money on marketing and technology, and be able reach more customers.

"There have been too many princes wanting to be kings and they will not all be successful," Ryan Gilbert, partner of financial technology venture capital firm Propel Venture Partners, said in an interview.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE