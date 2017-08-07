5 Things to Know About Lara Trump, the President’s Daughter-In-Law

Lara Yunaska Trump is seen at the Trump Tower in New York City on January 17, 2017.

Lara Yunaska Trump is seen at the Trump Tower in New York City on January 17, 2017. Photograph by John Lamparski/GC Images

Last week, a video featuring a woman with long blonde hair and the last name Trump appeared on the president's Facebook page . But this time, it wasn't Ivanka or Tiffany.

Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's eldest son, Eric, is the latest Trump family member to step into the spotlight. And while the 34-year-old doesn't have an official White House role, she has stayed in her father-in-law's inner circle.

1. She is actively involved in Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

The president might have taken office just half a year ago, but his 2020 campaign is already in full swing. And Lara Trump is deeply involved in it, telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in April that she is "currently working with the 2020 Trump campaign's day-to-day operations."

In May, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Campaigning in your hometown is the BEST!" (Trump is a Wilmington, N.C. native.)

She was also actively involved in the president's 2016 election campaign, frequently stumping for him on the campaign trail.

2. She married Eric Trump in 2014.

Lara Yunaska married Eric Trump in 2014 at Mar-a-Lago, the family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida—the same place where Donald married Melania in 2006. The couple was together for six years before the wedding and is currently expecting their first child.

3. Before getting involved in politics, she was a TV news producer.

Before joining the Trump campaign in 2016, Lara Trump worked as a television news producer for CBS's Inside Edition.

Prior to that gig, which she landed in 2012, she worked as a personal trainer and dabbled in pastry making. She owned a cake business called Lara Lea Confections for a little over a year, reports Cosmopolitan .

4. She was on the board of the now-defunct Eric Trump Foundation.

The Eric Trump Foundation—which is now called Curetivity and no longer has ties to the president's family—is under fire for misuse of funds. Forbes reported in June that the foundation had given money to Trump-related organizations and is currently under investigation by New York's attorney general.

5. Her brother landed a temporary job at the Department of Energy.

Lara Trump's brother, Kyle Yunaska, is part of the team of temporary political appointees working for the energy department, Axios reported in February. He does not appear to have a background in energy policy (his Facebook page lists his position as a tax analyst at Georgetown University).