Are You a Social Media Expert? Ivanka Trump’s Brand Is Hiring

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, speaks at National Small Business Week event in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2017. Photograph by Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images

White House adviser and First Daughter Ivanka Trump's brand is on the hunt for someone to run the company's social media accounts.

According to the job posting , Ivanka Trump's brand is searching for a "digital native" and an "innovative, creative thinker" who can navigate multiple social platforms and communicate using the Trump brand's voice. The company is seeking someone with two to three years of experience who is "self-motivated, optimistic, and excel[s] in a fast paced environment."

Though Trump stepped down from her company in January, her attempts to distance herself from her eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand haven't come without hiccups. In November, Trump faced controversy for sending out a " style alert " to journalists noting the $10,800 gold bangle she wore during a 60 Minutes interview.

Later, after several department stores dropped the brand due to lagging sales, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway plugged Ivanka's products during an on-camera interview.

Trump has separated her social accounts from the brand , promising to share personal updates rather than business-linked posts on her accounts. Now, the brand can be found under accounts named @IvankaTrumpHQ

Read the full job posting here .