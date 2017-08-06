Leadership
Search
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Details Leaked
SKOREA-ECONOMY-TELECOMMUNICATION-POLITICS-SAMSUNG
MarijuanaWelcome to Weedtown, U.S.A.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fox newsFox News Host Eric Bolling Suspended in Harassment Scandal
Bob Beckel Rejoins "The Five"
The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Brendan Smialowski — AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Surprises Wedding Guests at His Golf Club

Alana Abramson
2:17 PM ET

President Donald Trump took a few minutes off from his vacation to make sure wedding guests at his golf club were having fun.

On Saturday, Trump was spotted greeting the wedding party at his golf club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, where he is currently spending his 17-day vacation.

"Everyone having a good time?" he asked, according to a video obtained by ABC News.

In the video, the president is seen in a relaxed outfit — khaki pants with a white shirt tucked in and his signature red "Make America Great Again" hat.

ABC News reported that the encounter took place at a wedding at the Trump National Golf Club.

The user who posted the video on Instagram — and subsequently took it down — declined to answer any questions from Fortune.

The president arrived at the golf course on Friday for the nearly three-week break from Washington. Trump, who was an outspoken critic of former President Barack Obama's presidential vacations, faced backlash for taking time off. But on Saturday, he tweeted this was not a vacation, and said he would be holding meetings and taking calls.

A White House official declined to comment on the images, according to the pool report.

--Ang Li contributed reporting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE