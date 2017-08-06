Tech
Search
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Surprises Wedding Guests at His Golf Club
The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
MarijuanaWelcome to Weedtown, U.S.A.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fox newsFox News Host Eric Bolling Suspended in Harassment Scandal
Bob Beckel Rejoins "The Five"
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Details Leaked

David Z. Morris
2:19 PM ET

Samsung’s next flagship mobile device, the Galaxy Note 8, will be officially rolled out later this month, but technical details of the phone/phablet have already been leaked to VentureBeat’s Evan Blass. The phone will be both bigger and faster (of course) than the Galaxy S8, and its camera is getting a big upgrade. But in a move with particular resonance for Samsung, it will reportedly have a slightly smaller battery than the previous generation’s explosion-prone Note 7.

Related

Teenage looking at cellphone and playing with her hair
generation zLess Work, Less Sex, Less Happiness: We’re Losing Generation Z to the Smartphone
generation z
Less Work, Less Sex, Less Happiness: We’re Losing Generation Z to the Smartphone

Along with its signature stylus, the Note 7 will feature a 6.3 inch SuperAMOLED display with a 1440 by 2960-pixel resolution and a thin curved bezel. The phone's dimensions will be 162.55 by 74.6 millimeters and 8.5 millimeters thick. The phone’s U.S. version will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 gigabytes of memory (compared to 4GB for the S8), and 64GB of internal storage, plus a microSD expansion slot.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The leaked specs for the Note 8’s cameras are little changed from the S8. Two rear-facing cameras—one wide-angle and one with deeper zoom—will have 12-megapixel sensors, while the front-facing camera will capture images at 8 megapixels. The dual rear-facing cameras are expected to enable advanced imaging including depth of field, powerful optical zoom, better low-light images, and maybe even the ability to slightly edit a photo's perspective.

The Note 8’s battery will be a fast-charging 3300mAh capacity cell, compared to the 3500mAh cell that powered the Galaxy Note 7. Samsung recalled all Note 7's last October after widespread incidents in which they caught fire. After the recall, Samsung concluded that the batteries were to blame for the fires and released a Note 7 with a smaller battery in Korea last month. The smaller Note 8 battery, then, is likely linked to safety measures.

The battery will also reportedly, like the S8, include wireless charging. That’s significant because the Note 8 is likely to hit the market at about the same time as Apple’s iPhone 8. Recent rumors have suggested that the new iPhone won’t have wireless charging at release, potentially giving Samsung a leg up on its main competitor in the premium smartphone market.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE