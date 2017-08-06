Tech
Search
General MotorsGM Recalls 800,000 Trucks for Faulty Power Steering
A General Motors Co. Dealership Ahead Of Motor Vehicle Sales Figures
North KoreaNorth Korea Hit With ‘Most Stringent Sanctions in a Generation’
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DiversityDueling Google Memos Reveal a Company Struggling With Culture Change
Inside Google Inc.'s New Toronto Offices
Electric Cars

Where Are All of These Electric Cars Going to Charge?

David Z. Morris
5:19 PM ET

With the arrival of the Tesla Model 3, many agree that the electric car is finally poised to go mainstream. But as the grand plans of CEO Elon Musk come to fruition, cities and businesses need to move fast to install enough public chargers for all of them—and maybe even to produce enough electricity.

The Wall Street Journal’s Christopher Mims points out that while the 44,000 public charging stations currently online may feel like enough now, that’s about to change in a big way. Tesla alone expects to make over 400,000 EVs by the end of next year. That would nearly double the size of the U.S. electric fleet, even before you add in the occasional Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt.

Many existing public chargers are in places like business parking lots, and those stations should be easy to expand as electrics multiply. But Mims identifies a glaring weak point in the network—streetside charging for urban residents without garages is extremely scarce. Those urbanites, moreover, are among the most likely customers for mainstream electrics like the Model 3.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Chargepoint, the biggest U.S. charging provider, has installed a few dozen chargers in lampposts in Los Angeles, which might suggest one way forward on that issue. But in places like Brooklyn, where street parking is universal yet scarce, the transition to electrics may require a wholesale rethinking of what a curb looks like.

And there’s an even bigger problem. According to Mims, if enough people want to charge their cars during periods of peak demand, or at high-speed superchargers, there may not even be enough power on the grid to do it.

The good news—or, from a climate perspective, bad news—is that there should be time for planners to keep up with drivers' shifting needs. Those 400,000 new Teslas might sound like a lot, but they'll be joining a U.S. fleet of more than 250 million old-fashioned, gasoline-powered cars. Most current analysis suggests electric cars will take at least two decades to outsell gasoline vehicles, and many years after that to make up a majority of cars on the road.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE