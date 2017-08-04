The average American gets ten days of paid vacation a year.

President Trump, yes, the same one that famously asked “ what’s the point? ” of taking vacations, is heading off today on a grand 17 days of holiday at his New Jersey golf resort.

Yet according to an Associated Press report , Trump has spent 13 of his 28 weekends in office away from the White House. By the Washington Post’s count , Trump will have spent “all or part” of 53 days in office “at leisure,” compared to Obama’s 15 days in the same timeframe in his first year in office.

This is also the same person who told voters , “I love golf. But if I were in the White House...I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off,” suggesting he wouldn’t have time for the sport. Based on Politifact’s ongoing tracker though, Trump has played golf 21 times for Obama’s 11.

While he’s gone, the White House will also be undertaking a number of repairs, including replacing the heating and cooling system and repairing steps on the South Portico. With summer temperatures averaging 80 degrees, everyone who works in the West Wing will be ordered to clear out.

White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters noted that no one would “like to be in the West Wing on an August D.C. summer day...with no air conditioning.” Nevertheless, White House officials have been quick to note that this will be a “working vacation” for Trump.