Executive Travel
Search
Fortune 500Uh Oh: More Bot Trouble for Microsoft and Tencent in China
InvestmentBillionaire Investor Bill Ackman’s New Stake in ADP Sends Company Stock to Record High
Key Speakers At The 2017 SALT Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RetirementHuge Companies Are Giving Billion-Dollar Bumps to Their Retirement Plans. Here’s Why
Inside A Kroger Co. Store Ahead of Earning Figures
Trump

“What’s the Point of Vacation” Trump Heads to His Golf Resort for 17 Days

Natasha Bach
9:06 AM ET

The average American gets ten days of paid vacation a year.

President Trump, yes, the same one that famously asked “what’s the point?” of taking vacations, is heading off today on a grand 17 days of holiday at his New Jersey golf resort.

Yet according to an Associated Press report, Trump has spent 13 of his 28 weekends in office away from the White House. By the Washington Post’s count, Trump will have spent “all or part” of 53 days in office “at leisure,” compared to Obama’s 15 days in the same timeframe in his first year in office.

This is also the same person who told voters, “I love golf. But if I were in the White House...I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off,” suggesting he wouldn’t have time for the sport. Based on Politifact’s ongoing tracker though, Trump has played golf 21 times for Obama’s 11.

While he’s gone, the White House will also be undertaking a number of repairs, including replacing the heating and cooling system and repairing steps on the South Portico. With summer temperatures averaging 80 degrees, everyone who works in the West Wing will be ordered to clear out.

White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters noted that no one would “like to be in the West Wing on an August D.C. summer day...with no air conditioning.” Nevertheless, White House officials have been quick to note that this will be a “working vacation” for Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE