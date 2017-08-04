Design
Search
Dow JonesDow 22,000 and July Jobs Report: Encouraging, but Investors Should Still Be Cautious
Employers Post Most Job Openings In Four Years In June
BankingIs Dodd-Frank Crippling Banks or Saving Them?
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SIGNING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
YouTubeKarate Kid Sequel Coming to YouTube Red
KARATKID-CTIT-126
Millennials

Millennials Are Blamed for a Lot of Things but They’re Reviving the Vinyl Record Industry

Laura Entis
11:19 AM ET

Millennials have blood on their hands: the Internet generation has been blamed for killing casual dining, focus groups, and, most recently, beer.

Amidst the gore, however, there is a ray of hope: vinyl is back, to the tune of a projected $1 billion in sales this year, and it’s largely because of millennials. Nearly 50% of gramophone customers are 35 or younger.

Vinyl Me, Please launched on the back of this resurgence. Founded in 2013 by Matt Fiedler and Tyler Barstow (themselves earnest millennials), the vinyl-subscription service sends users an exclusive LP, original album art, and a cocktail recipe designed to match the album for $29 a month.

Related

sugarExclusive: Sugarfina Raises $35 Million to Expand Its Instagramable Candy Empire
sugar
Exclusive: Sugarfina Raises $35 Million to Expand Its Instagramable Candy Empire

So why vinyl, and why now? It’s not about nostalgia—most of Vinyl Me, Please’s customers didn’t grow up with LPs. Instead, Fielder attributes it to his generation’s willingness to “exchange the idea of convenience for an experience.”

In addition, for customers in their 20s and 30s, some of whom grew up streaming music, “the idea of owning is really interesting.”

“We wanted to offer a service that puts the album as the central piece of your listening experience,” says Barstow. “This incredible thing that you sit down and participate in.”

Watch the above video to hear Fiedler and Barstow philosophize about why the “Napster generation” is suddenly craving a “tangible, tactile relationship with music.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE