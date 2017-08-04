Tech
Search
InvestmentBillionaire Investor Bill Ackman’s New Stake in ADP Sends Company Stock to Record High
Key Speakers At The 2017 SALT Conference
RetirementHuge Companies Are Giving Billion-Dollar Bumps to Their Retirement Plans. Here’s Why
Inside A Kroger Co. Store Ahead of Earning Figures
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, Aug. 4
Fortune 500

Uh Oh: More Bot Trouble for Microsoft and Tencent in China

Barb Darrow
10:06 AM ET

Chinese social media giant Tencent took two rogue chatbots offline this week, according to a Financial Times report Thursday.

Both of the chatbots—including XiaoBing, developed by Microsoft, and BabyQ from Turing Robot—started offering decidedly politically incorrect answers to user questions.

For example, before disappearing from Tencent's chat app, XiaoBing said its "China dream is to go to America" according to the Times, citing screen grabs posted on another site. The story was picked up by local news site Shanghaiist and Business Insider.

BabyQ got in trouble because it answered in the negative when asked if it loved the Communist party, according to the Times.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Neither Tencent (tcehy) or Microsoft (msft) could be reached for comment.

Misbehaving bots are nothing new. Last year, Tay, another Microsoft chatbot, was also taken down after it started issuing racist and misogynist statements. Bots use artificial intelligence techniques to learn new things from interacting with others. If those others fill the model with racist or other responses, things like this can happen.

Last week, Zo, another chatbot successor to Tay, started badmouthing Microsoft Windows 10, according to tech bulletin board Slashdot.

These glitches are important to track given that businesses are putting big faith in chatbots which they think can save money and deliver better customer service. Online chat buttons on banking and retail websites are often chatbots, which simulate human interaction, to help customers navigate the site or answer questions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE