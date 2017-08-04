3 Brews to Try for International Beer Day

August 4 marks International Beer Day, a made-up holiday for beer lovers to toast the breweries and pubs that provide the beverage to the masses. Created in 2008, International Beer Day takes place on the first Friday of every August so that people can "rejoice in the greatness of beer," according to the holiday's website.

Whether you prefer IPAs, sour beers or lagers, there's a beer for everyone to enjoy this Friday. Check out three suggestions for beers brewed internationally below:

Brewed in Belgium, this pale ale-style beer has a strong, dry aftertaste, according to its website . With an 8.5% ABV, Delirium is slightly stronger than other lighter beers, so drink with caution.

Enjoy the little things in life ☀️🍺🐘 #deliriumbrewery #delirium #drinkpink #belgiumbeer #summer A post shared by Delirium Brewery (@delirium_brewery) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Brewed in Japan, Hitachino Nest's White Ale is a Belgian-style beer with mild hops and flavors of coriander, orange peel and nutmeg. With a 5.5% ABV, the award-winning beer is easy to drink and refreshing. Hitachino also offers pale ale, lager, a sweet stout and more.

A nice pair for the summer heat. A post shared by Hitachino Nest Beer (@hitachinonesthk) on Jun 13, 2016 at 8:08pm PDT

A special version of the Swedish beer Kaggen Stormaktsport, this one is brewed with raspberries. A Russian-style Imperial Stout, the beer has strong chocolate, coffee, berry and bourbon flavors.