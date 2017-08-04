Tech
Search
Fortune 500NFL Referees Use Microsoft Surface at Hall of Fame Game
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
‪Dunkin Donuts‬Dunkin’ Donuts Is Considering a Name Change
An employee fills a coffee order at a Dunkin' Donuts location in Ramsey, N.J.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PearsonPearson to Cut Another 3,000 Jobs Following Sustained Losses
Pearson CEO John Fallon
Fortune 500

Facebook’s Snapchat-Like Stories Feature is Coming to Desktop

David Meyer
8:01 AM ET

Facebook is testing out Facebook Stories for the desktop version of its service.

Stories is one of the features that Facebook launched on mobile to replicate the functionality of its younger rival, Snapchat. It lets people make ephemeral slideshows, related to specific events or themes, that disappear after a day.

According to TechCrunch, the implementation of Stories that some people are seeing on Facebook's website is a test ahead of a "wider rollout" that will take place soon.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The Stories feature is already available across most of Facebook's mobile communications apps, including Instagram, Facebook Messenger and the social network's main app itself.

On the mobile version of Facebook, Stories icons appear at the top of the news feed. Perhaps due to having more space, screenshots shown by TechCrunch and others show the feature occupying the top right slot on the screen, which is a slightly less obtrusive position.

It's not clear how many people actually use Facebook's Stories feature. Many people have noted that the way Facebook presents them – in a row of profile pictures showing who has recently posted a "story" – demonstrates a lack of real take-up. As most Facebook users access the service through mobile, it remains to be seen whether a desktop version of Stories will change matters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE