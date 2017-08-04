A Boeing Dreamliner Drew an Enormous Outline of Itself Above the U.S.

It can't get more meta than this: a plane drawing the outline of itself in the sky with its own flight path.

That's what the crew behind the controls of a Boeing ( ba ) 787 Dreamliner did during an 18-hour endurance test overnight Wednesday. Flight tracking sites such as FlightAware show the jet's path resembled the outline of a 787 above 22 U.S. states.

"With time to spare in the air," the testers "got creative" with their flight path, the Chicago-based plane maker said on its website. Eighteen hours of flight time theoretically covers the distance between Singapore and San Francisco , or Perth and London .

The plane's wings spread from the north of Michigan to southern Texas, and Boeing said the nose of the outline has a meaning: it's "pointing at the Puget Sound region, home to Boeing Commercial Airplanes," according to the company's website.

According to tracking service FlightRadar24, which first hinted at the jet's sky art in a tweet Wednesday, the 18-hour, 9,905-mile flight was used to test new Rolls-Royce engines that will power the 787-10, a stretched variant of the Dreamliner.

This wasn't the first time Boeing pilots have gotten creative with endurance tests. In February, a crew drew the word "MAX" during a 737 MAX test flight over the northern U.S.