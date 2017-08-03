GoPro Shares Soar 12% on Smaller Loss Than Expected

GoPro reported a much smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, as it sold more flagship cameras internationally while the company reined in costs as part of its goal to return to profitability in 2017.

The company's shares ( gpro ) jumped 12% to $9.28 in after-market trading.

GoPro said on Thursday that majority of its second-quarter revenue was generated in markets outside of the United States, with sales of its higher-priced cameras, including the Hero5 Black, rising 13%.

The company also forecast a third-quarter adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, plus or minus 5 cents, on revenue of $300 million, plus or minus $10 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $278.5 million.

GoPro's net loss narrowed to $30.5 million, or 22 cents per share, from $91.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, GoPro reported a loss of 9 cents per share, smaller than analysts' estimate of a loss of 25 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's operating expenses declined 35.5% to $130.6 million.

GoPro, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said revenue rose to $296.5 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $220.8 million a year earlier.

For more about cameras, watch :

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $269.6 million.