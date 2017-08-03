Tech
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Startup With Ties to Morgan Stanley Raises $125 Million

Reuters
2:32 PM ET

BlueteamGlobal, a new firm founded by executives with ties to Morgan Stanley, said on Thursday that it has raised more than $125 million and plans to offer managed security services and cyber threat intelligence.

The firm's cofounders are former Morgan Stanley Chief Operating Officer Jim Rosenthal, who is its chief executive; and Tom Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters and a member of Morgan Stanley's board, who is BlueteamGlobal's executive chairman. The company said it plans to initially target businesses in North America and Europe, opening offices in New York, Washington, London, Madrid and Tel Aviv.

Employees include Daniel Ennis, former director of the National Security Agency's Threat Operations Center, and Ron Feler, former deputy commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite cyber squad Unit 8200.

Robert Hannigan, former director of British intelligence agency GCHQ, will head the company’s European Advisory Board.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation cyber officials Austin Berglas and Milan Patel will run managed-security and professional services.

