Crowd waits for video presentation at the Activision booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles
© Jonathan Alcorn / Reuters REUTERS
Fortune 500

Activision Blizzard’s Revenue and Profit Forecasts Surge Due to ‘Overwatch’

Reuters
6:43 PM ET

Activision Blizzard raised its full-year adjusted revenue and profit forecasts for the second time on Thursday, as the video game publisher benefits from higher digital sales and the popularity of its multi-player futuristic game Overwatch.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit to $2 per share from $1.88 per share and its adjusted revenue forecast to $6.58 billion from $6.33 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.02 per share and revenue of $6.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Activision also forecast current-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.70 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $1.65 billion.

The company expects to release its highly-anticipated Destiny 2 on Sept. 6 for consoles. Activision said on Thursday pre-orders for Destiny 2 are now above the 2014 game.

Activision's results cap a strong quarter for video game makers including rivals Electronic Arts (ea) and Take Two Interactive (ttwo), despite not launching a major game in the period.

Activision (atvi) said on Thursday it delivered nearly $1 billion of in-game revenues in the quarter.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The company's net income rose to $243 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30 from $151 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from the company's high-margin digital business rose 14.7% to $1.31 billion, underscoring the shift among players to buy and download games online.

Activision's total adjusted revenue fell 11.9% to $1.42 billion, from $1.61 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.23 billion.

In the year-earlier period, the company benefited from the launch of Overwatch in May 2016, as well as its acquisition of Candy Crush maker King Digital for nearly $6 billion.

Follow FORTUNE