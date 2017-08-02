Tech
Search
Sponsored By 
Looking ForwardThe Simple Reason Millennials Are Saving More for Retirement
Overhead view of two business persons in the lobby
Looking ForwardWhy Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Love Playing Bridge So Much
Warren Buffett, Bill Gates
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Looking ForwardHow Uber, Airbnb or Lyft Could Put $1 Million in Your Retirement Plan
Boston, MA - 06/15/17 - A driver with placards for both Lyft and Uber waits for a traffic light outside South Station after picking up a passenger. Will Lyft benefit from the current corporate travails of competitor Uber? (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Adam Vaccaro) Topic: (16lyft)
1280-terminator
Photograph by Getty Images
microchip

Wisconsin Company Holds Party to Implant Workers With Microchips

Chris Morris
12:41 PM ET

Well, that's one way to ensure employee loyalty...

When most businesses hold a party for their employees, it's to note a milestone or a birthday. At Wisconsin's Three Square Market, also known as 32M, Tuesday's celebration revolved around implanting microchips into roughly half of its employees.

41 of the company's 85 workers actually volunteered to take part in the "chip party" - having a microchip implanted into their bodies, which the company says will let them open doors, log into computers and buy snacks from the break room with a wave of their hand.

On the upside, the employees didn't have to pay for the chips. The company picked up the tab for that.

Tony DannaTony Danna, left, vice president of international development at Three Square Market in River Falls, Wis., receives a microchip in his left hand at company headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The company is making microchips available to its employees, allowing them to open doors, log onto their computers or buy breakroom snacks by simply waving their hand. (AP Photos/Jeff Baenen) Jeff Baenen — AP 

Chips have long been used as identification markers for pets who are prone to roam. But inserting them into the flesh of human beings is a new phenomenon. 32M managers said the practice was more common in Europe.

Those same officials noted that the chips were encrypted and did not have GPS functionality, so the company can't track employee cyborg movements or obtain private information. (It's worth noting, though, that hackers have proven especially skilled at breaking into encrypted systems, including voting machines, when they put their mind to it.)

If this sounds like a horrifying commitment to a job to you, it gets worse. Noelle Chesley, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, tells the Chicago Tribune she expects implanting microchips into employees will become the norm in years to come.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE