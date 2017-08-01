MPW
Search
Deutsche BankDeutsche Bank Is Going to Keep a Lot of People in London, Come What May
European Banks To Announce 2013 Results
Skybridge CapitalAnthony Scaramucci’s White House Fall from Grace Won’t Impact His Hedge Fund Sale
US-POLITICS-PRESS BRIEFING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ChinaHow Some of China’s Plush Hotels Are Getting Around the ‘Great Firewall’
Beijing Hilton Doubletree hotel lobby
Most Powerful Women

‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Mary Berry Gets a New Show

Chris Morris
10:17 AM ET

It was global news last year when Mary Berry announced plans to depart The Great British Bake Off, the BBC and PBS sensation (and arguably the kindest reality show on the planet). Now, just under a year after that departure, she's plotting her return to the television kitchen.

Berry will host a new cooking show on the BBC called Britain's Best Cook. And rather than restricting contestants to baking, this show will focus on both modern and classic British dishes.

"I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on," Barry told the BBC. "This series is going to encourage proper home cooking, which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start."

The 82-year old British food writer, who has published more than 75 cookbooks, gathered a cult following during her six years on The Great British Bake Off, which she parlayed into a U.S. deal for The Great American Baking Show. She left the original show last September when it left the BBC for Britain's Channel 4. (Mel and Sue, two of the show's other personalities, left as well, but judge Paul Hollywood remained.)

On Britain's Best Cook, Berry will work alongside another judge, though the person filling that role hasn't been named. Claudia Winkleman, who has her own solid fan base in the U.K., will host. The eight-episode show will air next year on BBC One.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE