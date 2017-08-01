‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Mary Berry Gets a New Show

It was global news last year when Mary Berry announced plans to depart The Great British Bake Off , the BBC and PBS sensation (and arguably the kindest reality show on the planet). Now, just under a year after that departure, she's plotting her return to the television kitchen.

Berry will host a new cooking show on the BBC called Britain's Best Cook . And rather than restricting contestants to baking, this show will focus on both modern and classic British dishes.

"I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on," Barry told the BBC . "This series is going to encourage proper home cooking, which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start."

The 82-year old British food writer, who has published more than 75 cookbooks, gathered a cult following during her six years on The Great British Bake Off , which she parlayed into a U.S. deal for The Great American Baking Show . She left the original show last September when it left the BBC for Britain's Channel 4. (Mel and Sue, two of the show's other personalities, left as well, but judge Paul Hollywood remained.)

On Britain's Best Cook , Berry will work alongside another judge, though the person filling that role hasn't been named. Claudia Winkleman, who has her own solid fan base in the U.K., will host. The eight-episode show will air next year on BBC One.