Wikileaks published over 20,000 emails stolen from the election campaign of French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Monday morning along with a tool to search the documents.

The leaked emails, which includes records of campaign expenses and logistics, do not so far appear to contain any obvious bombshells though it could take days for the media and others to properly review their contents.

According to Wikileaks, which announced the publication on Twitter and on its website, the emails span eight years and are from thousands of people:

Today, Monday 31 July 2017, WikiLeaks publishes a searchable archive of 21,075 unique verified emails associated with the French presidential campaign of Emmanual Macron. The emails range from 20 March 2009 to 24 April 2017. The 21,075 emails have been individually forensically verified The full archive of 71,848 emails with 26,506 attachments from 4,493 unique senders is provided for context.

A brief review by Fortune of a sample of the emails turned up largely mundane items like a bill for secretarial services, and a significant part of the trove consists of newsletters that Macron-affiliated staff received from media outlets like Le Monde.

There are, though, some emails that discuss the rise of U.S. President Donald Trump, including one from a French government economist that describes Trump as a "political hybrid animal," whose campaign was built on an America-first message.

Wikileaks created turmoil in the U.S. Presidential election last year by leaking emails stolen from Hillary Clinton's campaign Chair, John Podesta, and is regarded by many as a propaganda outlet for the Russian government.

In its short statement announcing the release of the Macron campaign emails, Wikileaks noted French cyber-security authorities had not attributed earlier leaks to Russia and said certain hacking attacks had come with false attribution.

Monday's document dump comes months after hackers leaked emails from the Macron campaign days before the French election in May—a move that ultimately had little effect on the results, which saw Macron soundly defeat French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Last week, Reuters reported that Russia had created bogus Facebook pages to spy on the Macron campaign.