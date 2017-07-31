TRL is back.

Or it will be come October, according to MTV President Chris McCarthy.

“Total Request Live”, the show popularly known as "TRL" to its fans, was on the air from 1998 to 2008. It played the most requested music videos and is known for launching the careers of numerous pop idols that became famous in the period.

Following a drop in ratings in recent years, MTV is seeking a revival. McCarthy sees ratings potential in “TRL” and has ordered the construction of a massive studio facing Times Square to serve as its new home. “If we’re going to come back and reinvent MTV, the studio is a given,” McCarthy told the New York Times . “It is the centerpiece.” The show will be broadcast live from October and will feature five co-hosts.

“TRL” isn’t the only show making a comeback. McCarthy has also revived “Fear Factor” and “Wild ‘n Out” and has ordered a show called “Siesta Key,” which harks back to the days of the hugely popular “Laguna Beach.”

McCarthy joined MTV less than a year ago, after helping turn around other Viacom brands including VH1 and MTV2. Since taking the helm, McCarthy canned dozens of projects in development and shifted the focus of programing. Ratings have begun to return for MTV, though it remains to be seen if the revival of shows like "TRL" will prove to be the answer for the struggling music channel.