Tesla Will Make a Faster Model 3 When Elon Musk Escapes ‘Hell’

Tesla Model 3 production is just beginning, and already consumers want to know when they can get their hands on a faster performance version of the electric vehicle built for the masses. The answer: sometime mid-2018, according to CEO Elon Musk.

The standard or "slowest" version of the Model 3 can travel from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds and the upgraded longer battery iteration reaches 60 mph at an even faster 5.1 seconds.

Tesla hasn't released any information about a performance version of a Model 3 . But over the weekend, Musk responded to one fan's question that confirms there will be a performance Model 3 in the future.

Probably middle of next year. Focus now is on getting out of Model 3 production hell. More versions = deeper in hell. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

But the company has a few versions of the Model 3 to get through before it tackles a zippier one.

Tesla will first produce the more expensive longer range battery version of the Model 3, which gets 310 miles to change, sometime between November and January 2018. Production of the standard battery, which gets 220 miles to a charge, will begin in November, followed by an all-wheel drive version begins in the spring.

Tesla will start producing a performance Model 3 sometime in mid-2018, Musk said. International deliveries of left-hand drive vehicles begin in the second half of the year.

It's unclear just how fast a performance Model 3 will be. If it's anything like the performance version of the Model S sedan, expect it to get close to breaking some records and costing a lot more than the base price of $35,000.

The Model S P100D, the maximum performance available in this vehicle, can travel from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and starts at $128,200.