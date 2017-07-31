The World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Just Opened. Check It Out

Switzerland is officially home to the world's longest suspension bridge.

Over the weekend, the country opened the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge, which is roughly 1,621 feet across and 279 feet high — making the bridge the longest in the world, according to Zermatt Tourism. The bridge, which cost 750,000 Swiss Francs (about $775,594), replaces an older suspension bridge that closed in 2010 due to falling rocks.

According to Zermatt Tourism, the bridge offers hikers views of the Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps, and spans a valley between the Swiss towns of Zermatt and Grächen — cutting a normally three to four hour trek across the valley down to just 10 minutes, a spokesperson told CNN.

But be advised: Zermatt Tourism warns that the bridge, which was named after a psychologist and winery co-owner, is not for those who are afraid of heights or easily experience vertigo. About half-a-kilometer (roughly 547 yards) has to be cross over grating, meaning tourists can see the height of the precipice below their feet.