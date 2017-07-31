Travel
Search
AmazonThe 1 Thing That Worries Executives More Than President Trump
Attendees Arrive For The Allen &amp; Co. Media And Technology Conference
Dials Are ForeverYour Watch Needs a NATO Strap
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fidelityHow Fidelity’s War With Vanguard Means Big Savings for Investors
dollars scent of money perfume
20170722_132907
The new pedestrian suspension bridge in Switzerland.  Photo courtesy of Zermatt Tourism
Switzerland

The World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Just Opened. Check It Out

Madeline Farber
11:46 AM ET

Switzerland is officially home to the world's longest suspension bridge.

Over the weekend, the country opened the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge, which is roughly 1,621 feet across and 279 feet high — making the bridge the longest in the world, according to Zermatt Tourism. The bridge, which cost 750,000 Swiss Francs (about $775,594), replaces an older suspension bridge that closed in 2010 due to falling rocks.

According to Zermatt Tourism, the bridge offers hikers views of the Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps, and spans a valley between the Swiss towns of Zermatt and Grächen — cutting a normally three to four hour trek across the valley down to just 10 minutes, a spokesperson told CNN.

But be advised: Zermatt Tourism warns that the bridge, which was named after a psychologist and winery co-owner, is not for those who are afraid of heights or easily experience vertigo. About half-a-kilometer (roughly 547 yards) has to be cross over grating, meaning tourists can see the height of the precipice below their feet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE