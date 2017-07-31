Finance
Search
AppleThe Elaborate Ways Apple Hides Product Secrets from the Public
Apple logo in iPhone 4/4s, black background
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Monday, July 31
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Elon MuskElon Musk Just Had the Perfect Response to a Story About a ‘Crewless Ship’
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk
New York's Landmark Waldorf Astoria Hotel To Be Converted To Condos
China's regulators fear that the borrowing sprees of Anbang and others have overstretched China's financial system. Spencer Platt—Getty Images
China

The Chinese Company That Bought the Waldorf Astoria May Have to Sell It

Geoffrey Smith
8:49 AM ET

Beijing has asked Anbang Insurance Group to sell its foreign assets, including the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York, according to Bloomberg News.

The news is the latest crackdown by China's authorities on some of the country's biggest companies, which have borrowed billions of dollars to fund acquisitions outside China. The authorities fear that such deals have put China's financial system in danger.

Anbang said in a statement on the microblogging services WeChat that it currently has "no plans to sell its overseas assets," but the report suggests increasing pressure on the company after its global buying spree. It comes less than two months after law enforcement officers detained Anbang's chairman Wu Xiaohui, and less than a month after China's banking regulators reportedly ordered state-owned banks to stop lending to Anbang and three other big-spending conglomerates, Dalian Wanda Group, Fosun International and HNA Group.

The Waldorf Astoria was the largest of a flurry of deals totalling over $30 billion by Anbang since 2014. It had also been in talks until March to acquire 666 5th Avenue, a high-rise being developed by Kushner Companies, a company owned by the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The talks broke off amid an uproar over potential conflicts of interest and suspicions that China could be using a lucrative deal to buy influence with the new administration.

The hefty prices paid by Anbang for trophy assets like the Waldorf will likely make it difficult for the group to secure a quick sale without deep discounts, financial sources told Reuters on Monday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE