International
Search
TwitterTwitter Is Developing a Subscription Plan That Promotes Your Tweets Automatically
Twitter Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Release
U.S.How Casino Billionaire Steve Wynn Lost $10 Million on Baccarat
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Elon MuskSpaceX’s First Mars Rocket Will Launch This November
Inside The International Astronautical Congress
Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin Is Reportedly Richer Than Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Combined

David Z. Morris
4:51 PM ET

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made waves this week when he briefly unseated Bill Gates as the wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's tracker. The two U.S. tech titans are jockeying for the lead at around $90 billion each. But according to Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder, they’re nothing compared to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose personal fortune Browder “believes” to be $200 billion.

Related

President Trump Hosts Ceremony Recognizing First Responders In The June 14 Congressional Baseball Shooting
White HouseDonald Trump Hints at Ending Subsidy That Gives Health Care to the Poor
White House
Donald Trump Hints at Ending Subsidy That Gives Health Care to the Poor

Browder, who made the claim before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, is one of the best authorities on Putin's business dealings. Browder was a major investor in Russia during the chaotic 1990s, when, according to Newsweek, he took stakes in former state-run enterprises such as Gazprom. During the same period, Browder cooperated with Putin in anticorruption efforts, but eventually found himself targeted by Putin. That conflict eventually led to the jailing and death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, and in turn to the Magnitsky Act sanctions against certain Russian oligarchs by the U.S.

Get CEO Daily, Fortune's newsletter for leaders.

According to Browder’s testimony, Putin amassed his vast wealth by using political clout to coerce Russians who made similar investments to simply hand over large chunks of their holdings to him. Browder further claims Putin has a personal interest in reversing the Magnitsky Act, since many of those impacted by it “hold [Putin’s] money for him.” According to Browder, that includes some in U.S. institutions that is frozen or at risk of seizure.

One Putin effort to push back against the Magnitsky Act was the 2012 imposition of restrictions on Russian adoptions to the U.S. Those adoptions —and, by extension, the Magnitsky sanctions—were the reported topic of various conversations between Russian representatives and the Trump administration. If Browder’s claims are accurate, then, Russia’s interference in the U.S. election may have had as much to do with defending Vladimir Putin’s vast personal wealth as with advancing Russian state interests.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE