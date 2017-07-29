Tesla Is Finally Sharing Model 3 Delivery Dates

There's a long 500,000-plus queue for the Tesla Model 3, an electric vehicle the company says was built for the masses. And many of those reservation holders plunked down their refundable $1,000 more than a year ago.

But now, a day after CEO Elon Musk handed over the 30 production Model 3 vehicles to employees, the wait is over. Sort of.

The company has updated information for reservation holders that gives a general timeframe of when they might get their hands on the car. And more importantly, what kind of Model 3 you can get.

The takeaway: If you can only afford a $35,000 car, the initial price floated by Tesla when the vehicle was first unveiled in March 2016, you'll have to wait.

Below is a screenshot of a reservation made on March 31, 2016, the first day people could place a refundable deposit on the Model 3. You'll notice that Tesla will first sell and deliver the more expensive longer range battery version of the Model 3 sometime between November and January 2018.

Screenshot of a Model 3 reservation page taken July 29, 2016.

The longer range version of the Model 3, which gets 310 miles on a single charge, is actually a $9,000 upgrade, bringing the cost to $44,000. This means this first version that Tesla plans to sell must include some other upgrades.

It's not clear what the extra $5,000 is going towards. As Fortune outlined during the Friday event, there are so many ways to boost the price of the Model 3 .

An upgrade interior package, which includes better audio, heated seats, and an additional two USB ports for the backseat passengers, is $5,000. Any other color than the standard black is an extra $1,000. And what Tesla calls "enhanced Autopilot," semi-autonomous capabilities that will keep the vehicle within the lane, automatically change lanes, self-park once the driver has arrived at their destination, and match speed to traffic conditions, is an additional $5,000.

The standard battery version of the Model 3, which will travel 220 miles to a single charge, will become available to the first reservation holders between January and March 2018.

And for those who really want a dual motor all-wheel drive Model 3, you'll have to wait until at least September 2018. Tesla did not post a price for the all-wheel drive version.