Search
EntertainmentSoundCloud Is Closing in on New Funding To Help It Stay Afloat
SoundCloud Go Launch
Cyber SaturdayBe Careful With Whom You Connect on Social Media
Inside LinkedIn Corp. Headquarters Ahead Of Earnings Figures
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TeslaTesla Is Finally Sharing Model 3 Delivery Dates
An employee demonstrates a "husband pod" at a shopping mall in Shanghai
Aly Song—Reuters Aly Song REUTERS
Retail

This Mall Offers ‘Man Pods’ for Men Who Can’t Stand Shopping

Jaclyn Gallucci
1:37 PM ET

At a Shanghai mall , rows of "man pods" equipped with video games are proving a big hit, providing a refuge for hundreds of weary husbands and boyfriends as their other halves shop until they drop.

The first pods were launched at the Global Harbor shopping mall in Shanghai in June, and since then over 1,000 men have used the facilities, according to Ruwo Smart Technology, the company behind the scheme.

"Man pod" users can recline in a chair with a large screen and play video games while enclosed behind clear glass walls that shut out the bustle of other shoppers.

"I think this idea is pretty good because nowadays many boys like me are not willing to go shopping with their girlfriends," said Yao Lei, a 26-year old man using one of the new booths on Saturday.

With retail spending increasing another 10 percent in the second quarter of 2017, there could be huge demand for such facilities and the firm said it plans to expand the service to other shopping mall s in the future.

"We found in most mall s men and women go shopping together but men cannot accept spending a long time shopping," said Zhao Wei, an operator of one of the pods.

"Sometimes they'll even start having arguments. So we think in this situation, we can have a product that gives a man something to do and the girls can go shopping at ease."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE