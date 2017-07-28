This Tesla Investor’s Tech Team Just Hacked the Model X – Again

The Tesla Model x on display at the London Motor Show at Battersea Evolution, on May 4, 2017 in London.

The Tesla Model x on display at the London Motor Show at Battersea Evolution, on May 4, 2017 in London. John Keeble—Getty Images

Once again, a Chinese security firm is showing Tesla how its Model X can be hacked.

Keen Security Lab , a division of Chinese web giant Tencent Holdings ( tcehy ) , announced Thursday that its technicians could remotely open the Tesla Model X's car doors and trunk. The team also showed that they could remotely control the car's brakes and lights.

Keen noted that it had discovered new security vulnerabilities in the vehicle's latest firmware, allowing the team to control the car.

Keen added that it had informed Tesla of the bugs, and the carmaker had made patches for the security holes over the air.

Tencent is Tesla's ( tsla ) biggest single investor after founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Last year, Keen also hacked into the Model S, prompting Tesla to issue patches.