North Korea Fired a Missile That May Have Landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his meeting with Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen at the PM's Office on July 10, 2017 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ole Jensen—Getty Images

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Friday in an unusual late-night test launch from its north ern Jangang province that landed in the sea off its east coast, possibly in Japan's exclusive economic zone, South Korea and Japan said.

The launch took place at 11:41 p.m. (1441 GMT), an official at South Korea 's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The U.S. Defense Department also confirmed the launch as a ballistic missile, saying it was making further assessments.

South Korea n President Moon Jae-in called a National Security Council meeting for 1 a.m. Saturday, his office said, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said a National Security Council meeting would be convened.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korea n missile flew for about 45 minutes.