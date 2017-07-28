Careers
Search
Tesla3 Things to Watch for at the Tesla Model 3 Launch Event
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk News Conference
wealthJeff Bezos Was the Richest Person in the World for a Few Hours. Then He Lost $6 Billion Overnight
Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
laptop banBritain Lifts Electronics Ban on Select Flights From Turkey
Turkish Airlines plane
Pasted image at 2017_07_28 11_03 AM
Jobs

Every State’s Favorite Job Listing Buzzword

Kate Samuelson
12:32 PM ET

Do you have fire in your belly? Are you an action-oriented person? And do you have skills that you could bring to the table?

America loves its workplace jargon, but corporate cliches differ from state to state. Companies in Washington state, for example, want their workers to go through the roof, while employers in West Virginia prefer people off the floor. After reviewing the language patterns of more than 250 million job posts and hiring outcomes, the text analysis startup Textio identified the most distinctive jargon phrases for each U.S. state.

Patterns reveled include the prevalence of anatomical references (employers in Indiana want applicants to have fire in their bellies, and in Minnesota they're keen on face time) and the popularity of sports metaphors.

Below is a full list of states and their favorite job listing cliches:

  • Alabama — Value add
  • Alaska — Corporate values
  • Arkansas— Driven results
  • Arizona—Build synergy
  • California — Tee Up
  • Colorado — Change driver
  • Connecticut — Leverage expertise
  • Delaware — Exhibits good judgement
  • Florida — Win-win outcome
  • Georgia — Hit your numbers
  • Hawaii — Magic Happens
  • Iowa — Exit strategy
  • Idaho — Achieve alignment
  • Illinois — Be action-oriented
  • Indiana — Fire in the belly
  • Kansas — Identify opportunity
  • Kentucky — Possess strength
  • Louisiana — Synergize
  • Massachusetts — Thought leaders
  • Maryland — Corporate alignment
  • Maine — Goes the extra mile
  • Michigan— Eye of the tiger
  • Minnesota — Face time
  • Mississippi — Bring to the table
  • Missouri — Company value
  • Montana — Strategic initiative
  • Nebraska — Overachiever
  • Nevada — Increase productivity
  • New Hampshire — Manage escalation
  • New Jersey — In our DNA
  • New Mexico — Close the loop
  • New York — Herd cats
  • North Carolina — Good practice
  • North Dakota- Drives change
  • Ohio — Out of the park
  • Oklahoma — Bleeding edge
  • Oregon — Revolutioneering
  • Rhode Island — Push the envelope
  • South Carolina — Buy in
  • South Dakota — Reach out to you
  • Tennessee — Touch base
  • Texas — Statement of duties
  • Utah — Learnings
  • Vermont — KPIs
  • Virginia — Not intimidated
  • Washington — Through the roof
  • Washington DC — Shift the paradigm
  • West Virginia — Off the floor
  • Wisconsin — Blaze the trail
  • Wyoming — Strategic communications
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE