Every State’s Favorite Job Listing Buzzword

Do you have fire in your belly? Are you an action-oriented person? And do you have skills that you could bring to the table?

America loves its workplace jargon , but corporate cliches differ from state to state. Companies in Washington state, for example, want their workers to go through the roof, while employers in West Virginia prefer people off the floor. After reviewing the language patterns of more than 250 million job posts and hiring outcomes, the text analysis startup Textio identified the most distinctive jargon phrases for each U.S. state.

Patterns reveled include the prevalence of anatomical references (employers in Indiana want applicants to have fire in their bellies, and in Minnesota they're keen on face time) and the popularity of sports metaphors.

Below is a full list of states and their favorite job listing cliches: