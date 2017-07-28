Leadership
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk News Conference
Turkish Airlines plane
Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho
Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, arrives for the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer Getty Images
wealth

Jeff Bezos Was the Richest Person in the World for a Few Hours. Then He Lost $6 Billion Overnight

Maya Rhodan
12:44 PM ET

At least Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos can say he was once the richest person in the world.

On Thursday, after earnings expectations skyrocketed Amazon stock, Bezos dethroned longtime richest-guy-ever Bill Gates with an estimated wealth of $92 billion. But, alas, it appears it wasn't meant to last.

By Thursday afternoon, Amazon's reported earnings fell short of expectations, and the retail giant's stock went tumbling as a result.

Because Bezos owns 16% of Amazon shares, his wealth took a dip right along with it. CNBC estimates his net worth dropped by $6 billion between Thursday's peak and early Friday.

That's not to say Bezos isn't still exceedingly wealthy.

The CEO is still the second-richest man in the world, and his wealth grew by $25 billion over the past year alone, according to the network.

