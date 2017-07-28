Amazon Has a New Way For You To Pick Up Packages

People living in apartments and condominiums have a new, more secure way to receive Amazon packages instead of having their deliveries tossed in lobbies and in hallways.
Amazon debuted its Hub delivery lockers this week for multi-unit residential properties. Resembling a large, white filing cabinet with a touchscreen, the Hub is intended to prevent residents' packages from being stolen.
Amazon (amzn) said the Hub comes in both indoor and outdoor versions. The indoor version is 6 ft., 9 in. tall while the outdoor version is 7 ft., 3 in. They contain 42 lockable compartments, with the option to add another 23.
Customers use the touchscreen to enter a code that unlocks the compartments containing their orders. Delivery people from other organizations UPS or FedEx will be able to access the Hub.
Amazon already has a similar package receptacle called Amazon Locker that can be placed inside businesses like 7-Eleven. They are intended to be an alternative to picking up packages in Amazon retail stores, which are located in a number of cities and on college campuses across the country.
Fortune contacted Amazon for more information and will update this story if it responds.