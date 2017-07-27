Tech
Search
Fortune 500Intel’s Shares Soar on Strong Quarter, Raised Forecasts
bolt threadsSpider Silk Startup Spins Into Retail By Buying an Apparel Company
RUSSIA-INSECT-FEATURE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ProfitsHow on Earth Can Profits Grow at 10% in a 2% Economy?
Dow Climbs Over 19,000 For First Time As Stock Rally Continues
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Commencement Address At Harvard
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at the Alumni Exercises at Harvard's 366th commencement exercises on May 25, 2017 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Paul Marotta—Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg

Look Out, Bezos: Mark Zuckerberg Is Now the World’s Fifth Richest Person

Abigail Abrams
4:20 PM ET

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth has hit a new milestone.

After Facebook released a strong second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, the company’s stock shot up 6% early Thursday to reach a record high. And while this would be good news under any circumstances, the jump also helped Facebook’s CEO reach a significant personal milestone.

Zuckerberg’s net worth hit $72.7 billion on Thursday, according to Forbesreal-time rankings of the world’s billionaires. This increase of more than $3 billion sent him past Mexico's Carlos Slim to become the world’s fifth-richest person.

Zuckerberg's wealth is largely tied up in Facebook stock, meaning it rises and falls along with the company's shares. Facebook, the world's biggest social network, has been on a tear as of late. The company’s shares have risen more than 50% since the start of this year. Zuckerberg announced last month the company had reached 2 billion monthly users across the globe.

But Zuckerberg wasn’t the only billionaire making waves this week. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos also saw his fortune rise on Thursday, passing Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world before Amazon's earnings report dropped Thursday afternoon.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE