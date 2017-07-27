Hillary Clinton Just Released the Title of Her New Book

Hillary Clinton's new book finally has a name.

The former Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate announced Thursday that her new book—to be released on Sept. 12—will be titled What Happened .

The book will revolve around Clinton's thoughts and feelings during last year's battle for the Oval Office with Donald Trump. She'll also discuss the mistakes she feels she made, Russian election interference, and how she has coped with the loss.

"In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net," she writes in the book's introduction. "Now I’m letting my guard down."

Twitter users are already snarkily sharing their own opinions of what transpired:

Actor James Woods, for example, photoshopped a t-shirt with an election results map and the words "I lost."

WHAT HAPPENED by Hillary Clinton... pic.twitter.com/3SZin7fiPe - James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2017

The America Rising PAC, which produces opposition research on Democratic Party members, tweeted an edited photo of the cover with a map of Wisconsin.

Alternate cover for @HillaryClinton's upcoming book pic.twitter.com/aWoGXLyk14 - America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) July 27, 2017

The Daily Show, on the other hand, was satisfied with an emoji.

Hillary Clinton announces title of new book: pic.twitter.com/ZLreOb8xDD - The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 27, 2017

A statement from publisher Simon & Schuster adds that Clinton "speaks about the challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics."

The book, which is being called "a deeply intimate account and a cautionary tale for the nation," is Clinton's sixth.

Clinton is one of the most polarizing presidential candidates in recent history—and has stayed in the political spotlight since her defeat largely through the Tweets of the person who bested her.

What Happened book is available for pre-order now.