Retail
Search
TransferwiseYou Can Now Use This Service to Send Money Internationally via Apple Pay
Apple Pay
Fortune 500Why Verizon and AT&T Are Jumping Like Hot Tech Stocks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SalariesThese Are the Best (and Worst) Cities to Live in on a $100,000 Salary
Map shows best and worst cities to live in with a 100k salary
The logo of a Chipotle restaurant is seen in Golden, Colorado
The logo of a Chipotle restaurant is seen in Golden, Colorado United States July 25, 2017.  Rick Wilking—Reuters
Chipotle

Chipotle Is Adding a Drive-Thru Window

racheltimeinc
10:31 AM ET

Chipotle has never had a drive-thru, until now.

Executives, during a meeting with investors on Tuesday, announced that the food chain would be testing a "vehicular pickup window" at a restaurant in Ohio this fall, reports Business Insider.

"We need to evolve the Chipotle experience," Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker said during a call to investors, according to the report.

Twitter users were longing for a drive thru just a few hours ago, and now it seems that their prayers may soon be answered.

The burrito restaurant has been struggling amid reports of food poisoning this week in Virginia, a flashback to the company's 2015 nationwide incident that saw 120 Boston College students fall ill with Norovirus and 52 people in other states get sickened from E. Coli, according to the Huffington Post.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE