Chipotle Is Adding a Drive-Thru Window

The logo of a Chipotle restaurant is seen in Golden, Colorado United States July 25, 2017.

The logo of a Chipotle restaurant is seen in Golden, Colorado United States July 25, 2017. Rick Wilking—Reuters

Chipotle has never had a drive-thru, until now.

Executives, during a meeting with investors on Tuesday, announced that the food chain would be testing a "vehicular pickup window" at a restaurant in Ohio this fall, reports Business Insider .

"We need to evolve the Chipotle experience," Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker said during a call to investors, according to the report.

Twitter users were longing for a drive thru just a few hours ago, and now it seems that their prayers may soon be answered.

Y doesn't chipotle have a drive thru - Mckenna (@mckennastar98) July 26, 2017

chipotle needs a drive thru - Shannon Hill (@Shannerrrr) July 27, 2017

The burrito restaurant has been struggling amid reports of food poisoning this week in Virginia, a flashback to the company's 2015 nationwide incident that saw 120 Boston College students fall ill with Norovirus and 52 people in other states get sickened from E. Coli, according to the Huffington Post .