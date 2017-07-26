Leadership
Search
SingaporeChallenging Alibaba, Amazon Launches Prime Now Delivery in Singapore
Opening Of News Amazon.Com Inc. Fulfillment Center
WalmartSNES Classic Preorders Canceled by Walmart, Citing ‘Technical Glitch’
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Facebook Shares Jump as Earnings Ease Investors’ Ad Growth Concerns
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2017
A United Airlines Boeing 737 at Los Angeles International Airport on June 18, 2017. FG/Bauer—Griffin GC Images
united airlines

United Airlines Is Being Sued By the Owners of a Giant Rabbit Found Dead After a Flight

Reuters
Jul 26, 2017

The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who died on a United Airlines flight while bound for the Iowa State Fair sued the carrier on Monday, claiming its employees were responsible for the hare's death.

The lawsuit was filed in Polk County District Court in Des Moines on behalf of a group of investors which purchased Simon, the offspring of the "world's largest rabbit," in hopes that he would ultimately surpass his father in size to hold that title and raise money as an exhibit at the fair.

Simon, who was less than a year old and already three feet long, was being flown from his hometown in the United Kingdom to Kansas City in early April when was found dead in a kennel during a layover in Chicago.

At the time, an attorney for the owners said it was possible that the giant rabbit died after being placed in a freezer for 16 hours on landing, an assertion the airline has denied.

The plaintiffs claim in their lawsuit that United employees immediately cremated Simon's remains without permission of his owners and before a necropsy could determine how he died.

For more on United Airlines, watch Fortune's video:

"The circumstances and cause of Simon's death remain highly suspicious," the group said in its 14-page lawsuit, which accuses the airline of a poor record of handling animals on its flights and seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

"We were saddened by Simon's death in April. We have received this complaint and are currently reviewing it," United Airlines spokesman Charles Hobart said in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE