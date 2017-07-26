Energy
Search
Fortune 500Facebook Backs $1 Million Security Prizes and Anti-Election Hacking Group
Data Security
amazon searsHow the Amazon-Sears Deal Could Make the Smart Home a Reality
Sears Shares Skyrocket As Retailer Agrees To Sell Kenmore Appliances On Amazon
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Companies Are Paying Facebook to Promote Positive Press
Advertisements on Facebook are displayed on a computer monit
Chart shows souces of U.S. net electrical power generation
Nicolas Rapp
Nuclear Energy

Renewable Energy Just Hit a Big Milestone

Erika Fry,Nicolas Rapp
1:00 PM ET

This year, for the first time in the modern nuclear era, renewable energy has surpassed nuclear power as a percentage of U.S. energy generation.

Nuclear power generation has been facing hurdles for a while: it's expensive to expand, often politically unsavory, and not as competitive as the cheap natural gas that has flooded the market in recent years.

But compared to its traditional rival, coal, nuclear power is significantly better for the environment. The worry, as costs and other pressures gradually diminished nuclear capacity, was that renewables wouldn't be able to make up the difference. And instead, would lead to an increased reliance on fossil fuels.

But new records for both wind generation and solar generation (plus a six-year high for hydropower thanks to increased rain in California), saw a dramatic increase in renewable power. Falling prices for solar generation helps, too. As those power sources increased, they overtook nuclear generation.

Long-term, the trend shows now signs of slowing. However, this summer, it's possible that nuclear will again overtake renewables, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And nuclear could still come out ahead in 2017 as a whole.

A version of this article appears in the Aug. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Renewable Energy Hits a Milestone."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE