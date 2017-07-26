Leadership
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C Groundbreaking Ceremony
President Donald Trump presents a demonstration of a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump looks at the press during a demonstration of a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative on July, 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Bill O'Leary—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump: Transgender Individuals Will Be Barred From Serving in U.S. Military ‘in Any Capacity’

The Associated Press
9:41 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that after consulting with "Generals and military experts," that the government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

Trump added that "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.

