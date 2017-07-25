Calm Down, Internet: Microsoft Paint Isn’t Going Anywhere

Rumors that Microsoft ( msft ) was planning to kill off its beloved MS Paint application led to a flood of nostalgic lament Tuesday, but the tech giant has now reassured Windows users that the beloved computer graphics app is here to stay.

On the Windows 10 blog, Microsoft executive Megan Saunders has clarified that MS Paint will still be freely available in the Windows Store after forthcoming upgrades to the operating system. Saunders added that the company's new and improved creativity app, Paint 3D, will also feature some of users' favorite old-school MS Paint features in addition to new three-dimensional capabilities.

After today's "incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint," Saunders says "it's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app."

At 32 years old, MS Paint may be past its prime — but the dedicated following it has garnered seems to have ensured that it's not ready to retire just yet.