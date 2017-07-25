Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Deutsche BankDeutsche Bank May Take $350 Billion Out of London Post-Brexit
Serious Fraud Office Probe Deutsche Bank Over Securities Sales
WashingtonEPA Chief Scott Pruitt Has Been Flying Home on the Taxpayer’s Dime, Records Show
EPA Administrator Pruitt Joins Sean Spicer For Daily White House Press Briefing
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareLow-Income Insurer Molina Healthcare Is Cutting About 1,400 Jobs
Young girl holding grandma's hand in hospital
57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Opening Ceremony
John McCain in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on June 16, 2017. Stephane Cardinale—Corbis/Getty Images
OneTime

John McCain Will Return to Senate for Pivotal Healthcare Vote

Reuters
1:28 AM ET

Senator John McCain will make a return to the U.S. capitol on Tuesday to play what could be a crucial role in keeping Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare afloat.

McCain, who is battling brain cancer at his Arizona home, is set to help decide whether the repeal push will move forward or perhaps be abandoned entirely.

Senators will be asked whether to begin debate on the Senate floor on a healthcare overhaul that would supplant the 2010 Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

A loss would force Senate leaders, who have struggled to amass support for their version of an overhaul, to find another strategy or move on to other legislative matters.

President Donald Trump has been increasingly critical of Republican senators and their failure to pass a bill. Trump held an event at the White House on Monday in which he chastised them, saying they “have not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare.”

The vote in the divided chamber was expected to be extremely tight, making McCain's return critical to the repeal effort.

McCain has said that he typically votes to open legislative debates such as these, but has also voiced concerns about the Senate bill and said he would try to address them on the floor.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this month after surgery to remove a blood clot and had not been expected to attend Tuesday's vote. His office, however, released a statement late Monday announcing his return.

Should enough Republicans vote to move forward, senators would begin debating the bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives in April. But that bill likely would be heavily modified through the amendment process.

For more on the GOP health care bill, watch Fortune's video:

Some senators said it was time to either tackle the issue on the Senate floor or move on to other matters.

“Now it's time to fish or cut bait,” said Republican Senator Mike Rounds. “Let's get on with it. We have a lot of other things to do.”

No Democrat is expected to vote in favor of opening debate, meaning that Republicans, who hold 52 seats in the 100-seat chamber, cannot afford to lose more than two of their own.

Senator Susan Collins has been the only Republican who has publicly said she will vote against opening debate, but it remained possible that she could be joined by other Republicans concerned about the form the legislation might ultimately take.

Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican who is expected to be on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, would step in the case of tie and vote to move forward.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE